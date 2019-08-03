Home

John William CARTER Notice
CARTER, John William. Passed away at Radius Matua on 1st August 2019. Adored husband for 59 years of the late Annette (Anne). Dearly loved father and father in law of the late Steve, and Helen, Graham and Anne, Sue and Brian, Craig and Pauline. A truly treasured Poppa. A service for John will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Monday 12th August at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation, either online at bit.ly/jwcarter0108 or can be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
