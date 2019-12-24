Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
John William Allen SCOTT

John William Allen SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, John William Allen. Passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side on Saturday 21 December 2019, aged 75. Endlessly loved husband of Marg, beloved father of Ian and Chris and father-in-law of Nardia and Amy. Proudest grandfather of Audrey. Brother of Margaret, Rosemary and Winsome. A service to celebrate John's life will take place at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland on Saturday 28 December at 3.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Harbour Hospice would be greatly appreciated. www.harbourhospice.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
