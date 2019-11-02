|
WILKENS, John (Jan). At home, on Tuesday 29th October, 2019; in his 96th year. Dearly loved Dad of Marianne and Graeme, Wilke and Joy. Loved Opa of Scott and Ange, and Craig, and great-Opa of Millie. At John's request, interment will be held at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, Te Arapipi Road, Thames on Wednesday 6th November at 11:00am, followed by his funeral service at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames at 12noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019