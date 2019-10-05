|
JENNINGS, John Wilfred (Jack). MBE RN (MX56108) RNZN (G18475) Lt Cdr (Retd). Passed away 28th September 2019, aged 97. Dearly loved husband to Joan for 69 years. Loved father and father-in-law to Brian and Rosemary, Jacqueline and Dave, John and Susan. Loved Grandad of Stephen and Mel, Nichola and Andrew, James and Kerensa. Loved Great-Grandad of Ebonie, Ethan, Jackson, Bella, Indi, Baxter and Abi. In accordance with Jack's wishes, a private family service has been held. "Home is the sailor, home from the sea, to which he will be returned."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019