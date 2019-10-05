Home

Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
John Wilfred (Jack) JENNINGS

John Wilfred (Jack) JENNINGS Notice
JENNINGS, John Wilfred (Jack). MBE RN (MX56108) RNZN (G18475) Lt Cdr (Retd). Passed away 28th September 2019, aged 97. Dearly loved husband to Joan for 69 years. Loved father and father-in-law to Brian and Rosemary, Jacqueline and Dave, John and Susan. Loved Grandad of Stephen and Mel, Nichola and Andrew, James and Kerensa. Loved Great-Grandad of Ebonie, Ethan, Jackson, Bella, Indi, Baxter and Abi. In accordance with Jack's wishes, a private family service has been held. "Home is the sailor, home from the sea, to which he will be returned."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
