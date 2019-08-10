|
|
|
WALKER, John. Peacefully at rest at The Waratah Resthome (Henderson, Auckland). Loved husband of the late Millie. Loved brother of James, George (Dodd), Henry (all of Scotland), Lily Stephen (England), Robert (Mataura Island), Margaret Bull (Peggy) (Australia), Alexander, William (both Canada), Joe (Riverton), Duncan, Jeannie Beattie (both Gore). All deceased. Also loved brother of Marion Buchan (Gore) and Donald (Jock) (Invercargill). Loved Uncle of all his Nieces and Newphews. A graveside farewell will be held in the Pakanae Marae Cemetery, Pakanae Cemetery Road, Hokianga All messages to Marion Buchan, 11 Brown Street, Gore.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019