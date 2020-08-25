Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Squires Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John HANSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Waldermard HANSEN

Add a Memory
John Waldermard HANSEN Notice
HANSEN, John Waldermard. Passed away on August 22, 2020 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital after a short sudden illness, aged 64 years. Dearly loved son of the late Moreen and Bill Hansen. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Wendy and Grant Pickles and Wanda and Michael Daley, a caring uncle to Zachary, Caitlin and Ben. Always remembered A funeral service will be held at Squires Funeral Services, 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe Monday 31st August, 2020 at 11 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -