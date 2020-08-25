|
HANSEN, John Waldermard. Passed away on August 22, 2020 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital after a short sudden illness, aged 64 years. Dearly loved son of the late Moreen and Bill Hansen. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Wendy and Grant Pickles and Wanda and Michael Daley, a caring uncle to Zachary, Caitlin and Ben. Always remembered A funeral service will be held at Squires Funeral Services, 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe Monday 31st August, 2020 at 11 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020