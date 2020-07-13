|
|
|
VERMEULEN, John (J.J.H.M). On Saturday,11th July 2020, peacefully, at CHT Halldene. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Kay. Loved father and father in law of Gary and Tania, Scott and Michaela, Ross and Gina. Loved gramps of his grandchildren Hayden, Rhys, Luke and Ashley, Charlie, Leni, Zoe, Kim and Cameron, and his great grandchildren Eden and Isla. Brother of Dorothe and Grahame Gamble. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast, on Thursday, the 16th of July 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated. All communications to "The Vermeulen Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2020