THOROGOOD, John (Raymond John). Peacefully in his sleep on 15th September 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved former husband of Lillian (L.G.), father of Karren-Lea and father-in-law of Jim. Grandfather of Samuel, Peter and Melissa, great grandfather of Seanna, Dimitri, Salvatore, Samson, Saskia, Tuana, Katerina, and one on the way. Loved husband of the late Dagma, and father of Mike. Adoring big brother to Joan and Maureen, and brother-in-law to Neville and Des. John was a man of the land and a man of faith, who lived up to his name. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020