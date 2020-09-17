Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for John THOROGOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Raymond John) THOROGOOD

Add a Memory
John (Raymond John) THOROGOOD Notice
THOROGOOD, John (Raymond John). Peacefully in his sleep on 15th September 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved former husband of Lillian (L.G.), father of Karren-Lea and father-in-law of Jim. Grandfather of Samuel, Peter and Melissa, great grandfather of Seanna, Dimitri, Salvatore, Samson, Saskia, Tuana, Katerina, and one on the way. Loved husband of the late Dagma, and father of Mike. Adoring big brother to Joan and Maureen, and brother-in-law to Neville and Des. John was a man of the land and a man of faith, who lived up to his name. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -