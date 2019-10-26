|
MUIR, John Thomas Woodrow. 10 August 1935 - 14 September 2019. Tragically taken from us while on holiday in the UK but finally home now. Dearly beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat, nee Blomfield). Cherished father and father-in-law of Shane and Tracy (Tauranga), Brett and Jo (Tauranga), Jacqui (Geraldine) and Craig and Min (Sydney). Treasured Poppa of Callum, Grace, Ariana and Sam. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, 1 November at 1:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019