John Thomas (Jackie) HALL

HALL, John Thomas (Jackie). Passed away on June 14, 2019 in Tauranga. Much loved husband and soul mate of Jacky, father to two great sons, Nathan and Martin. Father in law to Jennifer and Mari. Grandfather to Jordie and Jazmine. Finally at peace. A funeral service will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday June 19, at 2pm. Correspondence may be sent to the Hall family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Rd, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
