Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St John Union Church
St John St, Opotiki
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas CLARK

Add a Memory
John Thomas CLARK Notice
CLARK, John Thomas. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 18th November 2019, At Matamata Country Lodge, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Lois. Much loved dad of Fiona, Janene, Karlene and Kurt, father in law of Andrew and Kim. Awesome Pop of Nathan, Damien and Zach. "Now at peace, finally resting". A service to celebrate the life of John, will be held in St John Union Church,St John St, Opotiki, Saturday, the 23rd of November, at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to WestPac Air Ambulance, would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Clark family to Willetts Funeral Services, P.O Box 2070, Whakatane, 3159.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -