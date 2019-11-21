|
CLARK, John Thomas. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 18th November 2019, At Matamata Country Lodge, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Lois. Much loved dad of Fiona, Janene, Karlene and Kurt, father in law of Andrew and Kim. Awesome Pop of Nathan, Damien and Zach. "Now at peace, finally resting". A service to celebrate the life of John, will be held in St John Union Church,St John St, Opotiki, Saturday, the 23rd of November, at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to WestPac Air Ambulance, would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Clark family to Willetts Funeral Services, P.O Box 2070, Whakatane, 3159.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019