Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
Takipu Marae
Te Karaka
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
Takipu Marae
Te Karaka
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020
Takipu Marae
Te Karaka
View Map
John Thomas AUGUST


1957 - 2020
John Thomas AUGUST Notice
AUGUST, John Thomas. 14 November 1957 - 14 November 2020. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Dad, Paka, Brother, Partner, Cousin, Uncle and Friend. Who on his 63rd birthday, surrounded by loved ones, rocked and rolled out. He was one of a kind. A humble man full of heart and music, who's love knew no boundaries. His contagious laugh and smile caught the attention of everyone blessed enough to be in his presence. And he will be sadly missed by all. We invite you to join us in a farewell and celebration of his life which will be held at Takipu Marae, Te Karaka from 11am on Friday 11 - 13 December. Followed by ceremony for cremation. "In dreams I walk with you." Lest we forget our fallen soldier.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
