Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Luke's Anglican Church
24 Te Mata Road
Havelock North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John CAULTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Telford Stapleton CAULTON

Add a Memory
John Telford Stapleton CAULTON Notice
CAULTON, John Telford Stapleton. Died surrounded by his family at Mary Doyle Life Care, Havelock North, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Evie and loved Father and Father in Law of Michael and Bridget, Julie and Jeff, Philip and Amanda, Mary and Ken. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Reeve House for their loving care of John. A service for John will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road, Havelock North at 2.00pm, Friday 13 December 2019. Messages to The Caulton Family, P O Box 8688, Havelock North, 4157.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -