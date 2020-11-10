Home

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
9:00 a.m.
10 Banks Road
Kawakawa Bay
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Papakura South Cemetery
Gatland Road
Papakura
John Taylor (Don) DONALD

John Taylor (Don) DONALD Notice
TAYLOR, Donald John (Don). Beloved father to 7, grandfather to 18 mokopuna and great grandfather to 37 mokopuna tua rua, husband to the late Pamela Hemo Taylor. We have been blessed to have you as our father and Pāpā, we will miss having you in our lives, you are truly at peace now. Rest in love tōku Pāpā. Donald is lying in state at 10 Banks Road, Kawakawa Bay where a service will be held at 9am on Wednesday and then will be buried at Papakura South Cemetery, Gatland Road, Papakura at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020
