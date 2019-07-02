|
|
|
KEEFE, John Tatari. (Regtl. No. 552772, Pvte, NZ Army). At Waikato Hospital on 30th June, 2019; in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Hinewai, loved Dad of Colin and Tamati, and loved Koro of his mokos Manaia, Tatijana and Lulu. John is lying at Te Pai O Hauraki Marae, 3 Papaturoa Ave, Paeroa. His funeral service will take place at the Marae on Thursday 4th July at 10:00am, followed by burial in the Pukerimu Cemetery, RSA Section, Paeroa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019