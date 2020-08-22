|
|
|
TANNER, John. John passed away suddenly on Monday 10 August 2020 aged 53. Loved husband and father of Vanessa and Bradley, and loved brother of Bev and Murray. Uncle of Liam, Kenna, Sarah, Anneliese, Nick and Bec. Good friend to many. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held on 21 August 2020 and he is now peacefully at rest at Purewa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Auckland SPCA would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to PO Box 133094, Eastridge, Auckland 1146.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020