HAGGIE, John Sydney (Syd). On February 25th 2020 peacefully at Thames Hospital, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Colleen. Adored father of Robyn, Mark, Paula, Lynne, Grant, Dean, Bronwyn and their partners. Amazing grandad of 18 and 16 great grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Syd will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mueller Street, Waihi on Thursday March 5th at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated or maybe left at the service. Communications to the Haggie family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020