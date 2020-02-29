Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Mueller Street
Waihi
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John HAGGIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sydney (Syd) HAGGIE

Add a Memory
John Sydney (Syd) HAGGIE Notice
HAGGIE, John Sydney (Syd). On February 25th 2020 peacefully at Thames Hospital, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Colleen. Adored father of Robyn, Mark, Paula, Lynne, Grant, Dean, Bronwyn and their partners. Amazing grandad of 18 and 16 great grandchildren. Requiem Mass for Syd will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Mueller Street, Waihi on Thursday March 5th at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated or maybe left at the service. Communications to the Haggie family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -