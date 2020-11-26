|
|
|
SCOTT, John Stuart Mill (Stuart). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday 24th November 2020, after a brave battle that he couldn't win. Beloved husband of Florrie. Adored dad of Carolyn and Daniel Flood, and Brenda and Chris Walls. Proud grandfather of Tessa, Shaniah, Scott and Mickaela. Grateful thanks to Mid- North Hospice and the carers at Kerikeri Retirement Village. Stuart is lying instate at the family homestead, Scott Road Okaihau. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Union Church, Okaihau, on Saturday 28th November 2020, at 1pm. Followed by burial in the Okaihau Public Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations in Stuart's memory to Mid-North Hospice would be appreciated. All communications to C/- Scott Family, P.O Box 77 Kaikohe 0440. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020