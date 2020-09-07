Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
03-548 2770
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DUGDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stewart DUGDALE

Add a Memory
John Stewart DUGDALE Notice
DUGDALE, John Stewart. 5th April 1934 (Christchurch) to 4th September 2020 (Nelson). Husband of the late Kathy (1936 -2007); dearly loved father of Sara, Joanna, and Ben; treasured grandfather of Campbell, Megan, Zoë, Connor, Sean, and Rose. Great-grandfather of Bert. Father-in-law of John Valentine, and Tracey Martin. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nelson/Tasman Hospice is appreciated. The funeral service to celebrate John's life is to be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson on Thursday 10th September at 11.30am. Marsden House is operating under Covid 19 rules, has extra space and a video link available. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -