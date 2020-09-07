|
DUGDALE, John Stewart. 5th April 1934 (Christchurch) to 4th September 2020 (Nelson). Husband of the late Kathy (1936 -2007); dearly loved father of Sara, Joanna, and Ben; treasured grandfather of Campbell, Megan, Zoë, Connor, Sean, and Rose. Great-grandfather of Bert. Father-in-law of John Valentine, and Tracey Martin. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Nelson/Tasman Hospice is appreciated. The funeral service to celebrate John's life is to be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson on Thursday 10th September at 11.30am. Marsden House is operating under Covid 19 rules, has extra space and a video link available. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020