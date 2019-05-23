Home

John Steve (Jack) MAICH

John Steve (Jack) MAICH Notice
MAICH, John Steve (Jack). On 21 May 2019, aged 93 years, at Lady Allum Village. Loving husband of the late Penny. Loving father to his four children, Sharman, Meegan, Cara and Steve-Luka; and grandfather to Giles, Georgette, Carlos and Cameo. Forever in our Hearts. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 28 May at 10.30 am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
