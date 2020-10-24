|
JENKINSON, John Sinclair (JJ). On Sunday 18th October 2020 at Te Rangimare Hospice, John, surrounded by family, love, and laugher was taken from us after a short illness. He is survived by his wife, Louise; his loving children and their partners, Todd and Jean, Niki, Melissa and Greg, Christopher and Joseph, Kylie and Mark; his brother Kevin and sister Susie and many nieces and nephews. John was the adored Poppa of his nine grandchildren; Jack, Tullia, Tom, Harry, Max, Clay, Tianna, Tāne, and Pippa. Our special thanks to all the staff at Te Rangimare Hospice for their love and care of our dad. He was farewelled by friends and family on Wednesday. Thank you to his nephews Matthew and Andrew for making the celebration of his life so memorable. Jenkinson whānau a simple cremation & burials Ph 0800 236 236
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020