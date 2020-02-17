|
DODS, John Sinclair. On 15th February 2020, John passed away peacefully in his 94th year. Devoted husband of Joan for over 70 years. Loving father to Bryan and Kelly, Alan and Chrissy, and Karen. Adored Grandy to Ingrid, and Anthea and Trevor. Loved Poppa to Carrick and Lawton and cherished Great Grandfather of Piper, Olive, Isla, Hazel and Edith. Lovingly remembered. A Funeral Service for John will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany (lower carpark) at 2.30pm on Wednesday 19th February 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020