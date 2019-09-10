|
SINCLAIR, John. On 9 September 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Much loved husband and friend of Louise. Loving father and father in law of Stephen and Jacqui, Kirsten and John, Paula and Eugene. Devoted Pa John of Gavin, Luke, Cody, Bronson, Harry, George, Ollie, Mia and Esther. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Road, (entrance 10 Dominion Street), Takapuna on Friday 13 September 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019