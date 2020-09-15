Home

John Sedgley REYNOLDS

John Sedgley REYNOLDS Notice
REYNOLDS, John Sedgley. (formerly of Kaitaia). Passed away peacefully on 10 September 2020 at Grace Joel Retirement Village, St Heliers, in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband for 64 years of the late Delphine. Loved father and father-in-law of Annabelle, and Mike and Lynda. Loved grandfather of Sam and Ben, and Jeanne, Cambell and Rosa. "You have been a guiding light to us all. We will love you and miss you forever." The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Joel for their wonderful care of John. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. All communications to Annabelle Piper at [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2020
