MOIR, John Rutherford. Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Porirua. Peacefully at home on Monday 9 March 2020. Aged 78 years. Cherished and cherishing husband of Glenys. Loved father of Mark, Jo, Sarah, Paul, and Kathryn and father-in-law of Vikki, Simon, and Dave. Loved Grandad of Bailey, Tommy, Mitchell, Luca, Mackenzie, Max, and Miles. Loved brother of Doug. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to all Health Care Workers who made it possible for John to stay at home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (www. wellingtonfreeambula nce.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Steyne Avenue, Plimmerton on Friday 13 March 2020 at 11.30am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages can be placed online at www.heavenaddress. co.nz or sent to "The Moir Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
