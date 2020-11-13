|
PULHAM, John Rountree. Born November 21, 1938. Passed away on November 09, 2020. in his 82nd year. Son of the late Ross and the late Lena. Brother of Ross (deceased) and Lois (deceased). Friend of Yvonne, Annette and Peter. Uncle of Martin, Margaret, Trish, Chris, George, Anita and Katie. Special thanks to the staff and management of St Patricks Rest Home and Private Hospital for the care and attention afforded to John over the last two years. As requested by John no funeral service will be held. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2020