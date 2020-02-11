Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John KNIGHTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Roger (Roger) KNIGHTS

Add a Memory
John Roger (Roger) KNIGHTS Notice
KNIGHTS, John Roger (Roger). Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on 2nd February 2020 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Randi and dearly loved father and father-in- law of Erica, Wayne and Genevieve. A special thank you to the staff at St Joans Radius for their wonderful care. A private cremation has taken place. A Remembrance gathering will be held at Danish House, 6 Rockridge Avenue, Penrose, 11am on Friday 14th February. Remembered forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -