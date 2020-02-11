|
|
|
KNIGHTS, John Roger (Roger). Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on 2nd February 2020 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Randi and dearly loved father and father-in- law of Erica, Wayne and Genevieve. A special thank you to the staff at St Joans Radius for their wonderful care. A private cremation has taken place. A Remembrance gathering will be held at Danish House, 6 Rockridge Avenue, Penrose, 11am on Friday 14th February. Remembered forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020