ROBINSON, John (Jack). On 5th June, 2019 passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of the late Robyn, loved brother-in-law of Dane Luxford and Alma Robinson, and loved uncle of Janet Scott. Will be sadly missed. Now together with his beloved Robyn. The entire service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, 11th June, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Robinson family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019
