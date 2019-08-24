Home

RODGER, John Robert. Peacefully passed away Wednesday 21 August 2019 in Tauranga aged 81 years. Dearly loved father of Jeffrey and Tony, father-in-law of Rhonda and loved poppa of Jayden. With tearful eyes, we watched him suffer and saw him slowly fade. We loved him dearly, but could not make him stay. A Golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands put to rest. Very special thanks to Marie and Grant Fountain, for their exceptional support for John. Also to all the wonderful caring staff at Bob Owens Retirement Village. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Tauranga RSA, 1237 Cameron Road on Thursday 5 September from 1.00pm to 4.00pm. RSVP to Rhonda 0226039855, text or phone by 3 September please.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
