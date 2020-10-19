Home

John Robert PINNINGTON Notice
PINNINGTON, John Robert. Passed away peacefully on 16 October 2020 in Whangarei, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Maureen (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Tom Harold, Joy and the late Reg Hilton. Loved uncle and great uncle. Loved step-father of Helena and Steve. A service for John will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 22 October 2020. All communications to the "Pinnington Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
