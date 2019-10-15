Home

PERSSON, John Robert. Peacefully at Anne Maree Court, Sunday 13 October 2019 in his 84th year. Dearly loved and loving husband and companion of Joan (nee Martyn) for 59 years. Loved father of Stephen and Donna, Christopher and Marilyn, Jill, Elizabeth (deceased), Jason and Melinda. Loving Grandpa of Abigail, Daniel and Ben, Emily, George and James, Annabel and Eleanor. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Anne Maree Court for their care and kindness shown to John over the last 9 years. A Funeral Service for John will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 18 October at 11.30am followed by private interment. Now with Christ which is far better. Communications to the Persson Family at 34A Stanley Avenue, Milford, North Shore, Auckland 0620. State of Grace 0800-764-722.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
