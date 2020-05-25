|
LIVINGSTONE, John Robert (Ian). Ian passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd May 2020 after a short illness; aged 93 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Mauriene , dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of John and Yvonne, and Christine and John. Much loved Poppa to Lincoln, Amber and Gabrielle, and proud great grandfather of Isabella and Lucas. Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Maygrove Village Hospital. A private family service will be held, to be followed by a celebration of Ian's life at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020