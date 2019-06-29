|
|
|
HANNA, John Robert. Left us on Saturday 22 June 2019, aged 85 years. Now Resting Peacefully. Dearly loved husband to Joan and the late Beverly. A loving husband, dad, brother, step-dad, Pop, Poppa, and Poppa John and friend, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "Forever in our hearts" In accordance with John's wishes, a private service has been held. Communication to the Hanna Family, c/- Bob Owens Village, 112 Carmichael Rd, Bethlehem Tauranga 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019