|
|
|
BARBER, John Robert. Born January 8, 1944. Passed away on May 30, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Andrea, loved Dad to Richard and Jason, Kirsty and Andrew and Grandad to Hugh, Elliot, Frances, Paddy and Henry. Eldest son of Bob and Nan Barber of Takapuna, brother and brother in law to Rod and Judi, Bruce and Pauline, and their families. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. May you rest in peace on the great golf course in the sky. Celebration of John's life to be held at The Mangawhai Golf Club, 221 Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai, Thursday 6th June at 11.30am. Donations please in lieu of flowers to MND Association. mnd.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
Read More