Requiem Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Matthew's Catholic Church
Silverdale Road
Hamilton
John Richard TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, John Richard. Passed away peacefully on 29 November 2019, aged 73 years. Loved father of John, grandfather of Christopher, Alizae, Tyrone, Addison and great grandfather of Tihirau. Dearly loved son of the late Dick and Pat; loved brother and brother-in-law of Paul & Wendy, Christine, Heather (dec), Mark & Mary, and Richard, and uncle to their families. The family wish to thank the management and hospital staff of Hilda Ross for their respectful and loving care of John over the last three years. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, Silverdale Road, Hamilton at 11.00 am on Saturday 7th December followed by cremation. Correspondence to the Taylor Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240 Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
