LAMASON, John Richard. Passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2019 after a short illness, aged 73 years. Much loved brother of Tom, the late Jennifer and Bob. Loved by family, whanau and friends. Special thanks to all who cared for John at Waipuna Hospice. "A life well spent is long." A celebration of John's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 24th September at 10.30am. Communication to the Lamason Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019