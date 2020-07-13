|
DALLEY, John Richard. Passed away Thursday 9 July 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Stuart and Amy and Alana. Granddad to Ryan, Nathan, Phoenix, Xyaria, and Zane. Dearly loved son of Roger and Isa. Remembered fondly by Elizabeth. A service for John will be held at the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Thursday 16 July at 3.00 pm followed by private cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2020