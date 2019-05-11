Home

John Richard (Jack) ALLAN

John Richard (Jack) ALLAN Notice
ALLAN, John Richard (Jack). (204222) LBDR 16th Field Regiment RNZA - Korea, Inspector Kenya Police, passed away peacefully on 9th May 2019 after a short illness, aged 88 years. Son to Eric and Isabel, brother to the late Graeme Allan. Much loved father to Richard and James, cherished father-in-law to Dianne and Tine, loving Poppy to Rachael, Aimee and Justin, and loving Farfar to Elise and Louis. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Bay of Islands Hospital and Hibiscus Hospice for their amazing care and support. A graveside service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, on Tuesday, 14th May at 12pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
