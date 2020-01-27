|
|
|
WARDELL, John Rex. Of Te Whiti, Masterton. - on January 23 2020 as the result of an accident, aged 74. Son of the late Jim and Jean Wardell. Much loved husband of Loes. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tanya and Glen Reid, Melissa and Hidde Mebus, Amanda and Brendan Thow, Peter and Lee- Anne Wardell. Loved Opa of Louie, Beau and Tessa Reid; Nienke and Willem Mebus; Harry, Rocco and Ryker Thow; Luka, Avideh and Jude Wardell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Theresa and Hamish Cameron. Loved by all the Stoffels relations in the Netherlands. Messages to the family may be sent C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton A Service to celebrate and give thanks for John's life will be held at Te Whiti, 548 Lees Pakaraka Rd Masterton on Thursday 30th January at 2:00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020