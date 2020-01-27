Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Te Whiti
548 Lees Pakaraka Rd
Masterton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John WARDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rex WARDELL

Add a Memory
John Rex WARDELL Notice
WARDELL, John Rex. Of Te Whiti, Masterton. - on January 23 2020 as the result of an accident, aged 74. Son of the late Jim and Jean Wardell. Much loved husband of Loes. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tanya and Glen Reid, Melissa and Hidde Mebus, Amanda and Brendan Thow, Peter and Lee- Anne Wardell. Loved Opa of Louie, Beau and Tessa Reid; Nienke and Willem Mebus; Harry, Rocco and Ryker Thow; Luka, Avideh and Jude Wardell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Theresa and Hamish Cameron. Loved by all the Stoffels relations in the Netherlands. Messages to the family may be sent C/- P O Box 2055 Masterton A Service to celebrate and give thanks for John's life will be held at Te Whiti, 548 Lees Pakaraka Rd Masterton on Thursday 30th January at 2:00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -