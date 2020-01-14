Home

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Silverdale Community R.S.A
John Reginald (John) BRYANT


1941 - 2020
John Reginald (John) BRYANT Notice
BRYANT, John Reginald (John). Reg. No. 38456. Born August 19, 1941. Passed away on January 11, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and partner Joanne. Honoured and cherished father of Nigel, Wayne, Ethan and Jessica and their partners, Michelle, Dania, Jordan and Colin. Stepfather of Angela, Jason, Yvonne and partner Craig. Cherished Poppa of Dylan, Johnny, Matthias, Hayden, Samuel, Tyler, Leah, Alice Danielle, Samantha, Melissa, Paris, Flyn, Georgia, Olivia, Augusta and Shelby. Forever in our hearts, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A service for John will be held at Silverdale Community R.S.A at 10.30am Wednesday January 15, 2020 followed by interment at Puhoi Cemetery
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
