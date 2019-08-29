|
COLE, John Raynor. 22 October 1937 - 7 August 2019 Jocelyn and all the Cole family wish to thank everyone for their visits, flowers, food, phone calls, cards and attendance at the service for their beloved husband, father and grandad. John would have been humbled and amazed. Special thanks to Dr Simon Firth and the staff at Ngongotaha Medical Centre. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a very personal expression of gratitude.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019