John Raymond WILSON

John Raymond WILSON Notice
WILSON, John Raymond. On 28 August 2020 peacefully at Lady Allum Village, Milford. Much loved father and father in law of Antoinette, Caroline and Charles and cherished grandfather of Charlotte and William. Dearly loved brother of Chris, Rosalind, Terry and their families. "Now reunited with his parents, Ray and Jean and his Lord." Thanks to all the staff at Lady Allum and to Hospice NZ for their love and care. A service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 3 September at 11:00am followed by burial in the cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020
