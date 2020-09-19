Home

John Raymond TONKIN-COVELL

John Raymond TONKIN-COVELL Notice
TONKIN-COVELL, John Raymond. 14 August 1948-16 September 2020 "Dr John" finally lost his argument with "C". Treasured husband to Janet, brother to Gaynor; brother in law to Greig, and Uncle and Granduncle. Thank you to family, friends, colleagues and antagonists who made his life achievements possible, and his legacy to continue. With deep appreciation to St John Ambulance, Tauranga Hospital, Waipuna Hospice and Althorp staff who made his life comfortable at the short end, and for all offers of help and support. At John's request, a private cremation has taken place.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
