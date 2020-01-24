|
|
|
SINCLAIR, John Raymond. 22 January 2020 - Aged 78 Peacefully at home after a short illness. Much loved brother and brother in-law of Margaret Strachan (and the late Peter), Whakatane Bruce and Bev, Hamilton, David and Neva, Tauranga Gordon and Binnie, Waimana, Raewyn and John Bucklow, Wellington Allan and Emily, Whakatane. Treasured uncle of his 21 nieces and nephews and 41 great nieces and nephews. " Loyal and faithful throughout his life" In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of John to the Cancer society would be appreciated. Funeral service at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, River Road Hamilton 1.00 pm Tuesday 28 January 2020. Followed by private cremation
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020