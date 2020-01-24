Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
River Road
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Raymond SINCLAIR

Add a Memory
John Raymond SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR, John Raymond. 22 January 2020 - Aged 78 Peacefully at home after a short illness. Much loved brother and brother in-law of Margaret Strachan (and the late Peter), Whakatane Bruce and Bev, Hamilton, David and Neva, Tauranga Gordon and Binnie, Waimana, Raewyn and John Bucklow, Wellington Allan and Emily, Whakatane. Treasured uncle of his 21 nieces and nephews and 41 great nieces and nephews. " Loyal and faithful throughout his life" In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of John to the Cancer society would be appreciated. Funeral service at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, River Road Hamilton 1.00 pm Tuesday 28 January 2020. Followed by private cremation
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -