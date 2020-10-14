|
|
|
BAKER, John Raymond. John passed at The Booms Care Home on 12th October, 2020. Sadly missed by Melinda, Alison, Brian, and Abigael. A service for John will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Friday 16th October at 1:00pm, followed by food and refreshments (as requested by John) at The Imperial Hotel. To arrange a time for private viewings, please phone the office at Twentymans. Messages to: Alison Alexander, 70 Pipiroa Road, Ngatea 3503, or Melinda Baker, 48 San Marina Drive Henderson 0612.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020