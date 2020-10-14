Home

Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
John Raymond BAKER Notice
BAKER, John Raymond. John passed at The Booms Care Home on 12th October, 2020. Sadly missed by Melinda, Alison, Brian, and Abigael. A service for John will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Friday 16th October at 1:00pm, followed by food and refreshments (as requested by John) at The Imperial Hotel. To arrange a time for private viewings, please phone the office at Twentymans. Messages to: Alison Alexander, 70 Pipiroa Road, Ngatea 3503, or Melinda Baker, 48 San Marina Drive Henderson 0612.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
