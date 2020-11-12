|
PATERSON, John Rawiri (Softly). (Reg No 34471, Sgt, NZ Army, K Force). Peacefully in Thames on 10th November, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved Dad of John, Jeanne, Rob and Rae, Mike and Liz, Marie and James, Cath, Deb and Chris. Cherished Granddad of 17, great-granddad of 20, and great-great-granddad of 4. Dear friend of Lois. A celebration of Softly's life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, 650 Pollen Street, Thames on Saturday 14th November, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to: puketeraki @gmail.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020