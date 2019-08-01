|
|
|
HARDEN, John Ramsay. It is with great sadness that the family announce John's sudden passing, on Monday 29 July 2019, at the age of 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne. Adored father of Vanessa, Sandra, Tanya, Nicola and Debi. Loved Grandad of his 10 grandchildren. You lived an exceptionally full life, now is your time to rest. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland tomorrow, Saturday 3 August at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019