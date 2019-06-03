Home

PYBUS, John. Died peacefully on 30 May 2019, aged 91. Much loved husband of Jessica for 64 years. Dearly loved Dad of Vivien and son-in-law Nic, and dear brother to the recently late Donald. Dearly loved by many, you will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St. John's Church, 245 Bucklands Beach Road on Friday 7 June at 2pm. Please wear bright colours, if you so wish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Ambulance. Any messages can be sent to 4 Tranquility Rise, Mellons Bay, Auckland 2014.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
