PRINGLE, John. Passed away peacefully 28 June 2019, aged 92 years. Deeply loved husband for 65 years, of the late Valerie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn, Martin and Liz, David and Pauline, Ian and Wendy. Beloved grandfather of Alana and Tania, Cameron and Nicole, Kirsty and Logan, Ryan, Matthew and Megan. Great-grandfather of Duncan. A special thank you to the staff of Fairview Care and Village for their genuine and compassionate care to John. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Tuesday 9 July, at 3pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019