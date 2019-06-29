Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for John PRINGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John PRINGLE

Add a Memory
John PRINGLE Notice
PRINGLE, John. Passed away peacefully 28 June 2019, aged 92 years. Deeply loved husband for 65 years, of the late Valerie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn, Martin and Liz, David and Pauline, Ian and Wendy. Beloved grandfather of Alana and Tania, Cameron and Nicole, Kirsty and Logan, Ryan, Matthew and Megan. Great-grandfather of Duncan. A special thank you to the staff of Fairview Care and Village for their genuine and compassionate care to John. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Tuesday 9 July, at 3pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.