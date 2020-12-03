|
WHITEHEAD, John Porourangi Te Maro. Suddenly at Gisborne Hospital on the 1st December 2020. Dearly loved son of Porourangi and Maria. Precious Brother of Audrey, Shane (deceased) and Bruce, and brother in-law of Mere (deceased) and Angela. Loved Uncle of his nieces Larrisa and Danica, and nephews Harlem, Pheonix and Kingston. Loved Poppa to all his Moko's. John's funeral will be held at Te Rawheoro Marae 11am Saturday 5th December followed by interment at Pototara Urapa. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020